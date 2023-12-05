Jets Waiving QB Tim Boyle, Signing QB Brett Rypien Off Seahawks’ PS

Josina Anderson reports that the Jets are signing QB Brett Rypien off of the Seahawks’ practice squad and are waiving QB Tim Boyle.

Boyle, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Boyle was signed away by the Bears late in the season to their active roster. He signed with the Jets back in April.

In 2023, Boyle has appeared in three games and made two starts for the Jets, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 360 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Rypien, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract from the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

The Broncos decided to not offer Rypien a restricted free-agent tender this offseason and he caught on with the Rams in May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before he later joined the Seahawks.

In 2023, Rypien has appeared in two games for the Rams and completed 18 of 38 pass attempts (47.4 percent) for 172 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He added three carries for 19 yards.