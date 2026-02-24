Jets Will Retain RB Breece Hall This Offseason

Per Connor Hughes, Jets GM Darren Mougey told reporters at the combine that the team would bring back RB Breece Hall next season.

Mougey went on to say that whether the team signed Hall or had to franchise tag him, he wouldn’t be going anywhere this offseason.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall just finished the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries (4.3 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions on 48 targets for 350 yards receiving and another touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.