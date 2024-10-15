Jets Would Forfeit 2026 2nd To Eagles If They Trade Haason Reddick To NFC Team

Josina Anderson reports one of the conditions in the Jets’ initial trade for DE Haason Reddick from the Eagles was that New York would give Philadelphia its 2026 second-round pick if it traded Reddick to an NFC team.

The initial deal was for a conditional 2026 third-round pick, with reporting around the time of the trade indicating it could become a second-round pick if Reddick met certain performance thresholds.

However, this is an important bit of additional context around the deal from Anderson as Reddick has received permission to explore his trade market with other teams this week.

Reddick’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, brokered that compromise with the Jets as he seeks to end Reddick’s holdout that has stretched all the way back to April. The veteran pass rusher has been seeking a multi-year deal with significant guarantees and has turned down multiple one-year offers from the Jets.

It seems doubtful Reddick will find another team willing to give him that, so that along with the conditions Anderson is reporting both represent significant obstacles to a trade.

Reddick has missed six games this season and has forfeited nearly $5 million in salary, about $800,000 per game. Beyond that, Reddick has been fined another $5 million for his holdout stretching back to minicamp.

He must report to the team by Week 13 to avoid his contract tolling and his rights remaining with New York next season.

Reddick, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Reddick as the news is available.