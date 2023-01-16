Jim Harbaugh To Remain Head Coach At Michigan

University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced on Twitter that HC Jim Harbaugh will be remaining in his current position as head coach of the football team.

I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/3LJzsv4zN9 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 16, 2023

Harbaugh had been linked to the Broncos, Colts, and Panthers jobs during the current coaching cycle.

Harbaugh’s flirtation with the NFL has been prominent. His recent statement to affirm his commitment to Michigan was phrased carefully to not be definitive, “While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.”

Harbaugh drew interest from the Vikings last year and appeared to be a finalist for the job before they hired Kevin O’Connell. Minnesota never made Harbaugh an offer and he signed an extension with Michigan, saying at the time he was done flirting with the NFL.

Harbaugh, 59, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 74-25 (71.8 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and two trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.