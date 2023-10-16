Jim Irsay: Anthony Richardson ‘Probably’ Done For Season

On Monday, Colts owner Jim Irsay tells Stephen Holder of ESPN that rookie QB Anthony Richardson is “probably” done for the season after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5.

“The most likelihood is he’s probably going to be gone for the year,” Irsay said. “I mean, it’s not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we’re going to have to contend with that factor.”

The injury could end up requiring surgery and given where the team is and the fact that they’re invested in Richardson long-term, it makes sense to be cautious with him and a shoulder injury.

“There’s debate going, but it’s probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so,” Irsay said. “We’re just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do.”

Holder reports that doctors are still in active consultation about the next steps and no final decisions have been made regarding Richardson’s shoulder injury.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

In 2023, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception to go along with 25 rushing attempts for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

