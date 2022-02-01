Jimmy Garoppolo Says He’s Working With 49ers To Find ‘Right Destination’

On Tuesday, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo told reporters that he’s spoken with GM John Lynch and has discussed finding the “right destination” for him this offseason.

“We’ve talked a little bit, I think more will happen in the days to come but yeah these guys have been very upfront about the whole thing,” Garoppolo said, via NFL.com . “Was talking to John (Lynch) yesterday just about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way. Got a long career ahead of me so I’m excited about it, excited about the opportunities to come.

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win, that’s really what I’m in this game for. I’m here to play football, I’m here to win football games and as long as I got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan didn’t rule out the possibility of Garoppolo being back with the team next season, despite the presence of rookie QB Trey Lance.

“There’s a lot of good options there,” Shanahan said, per David Lombardi. “A lot of cards are on the table.”

According to Shanahan, no decisions have been made at this point in time.

“If we knew exactly what was happening, we’d have told Jimmy,” Shanahan said.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo has appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.