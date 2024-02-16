Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended Two Games, Raiders Expected To Release Him

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

According to Schefter, Garoppolo’s violation is related to him using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption for it.

Garoppolo is not expected to appeal the suspension.

Sources tell Schefter that the Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo before the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March at which point he would receive a $11.25 million roster bonus.

Garoppolo, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2023, Garoppolo appeared in seven games for the Raiders and completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions.