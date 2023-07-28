Joe Burrow Out ‘Several’ Weeks With Calf Strain

Bengals HC Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that QB Joe Burrow does in fact have a calf strain that will force him to miss several weeks.

When asked whether this could lead to Burrow missing games to start the regular season, Taylor reiterated that he’ll be out “several” weeks.

Taylor added that they will add a quarterback to their roster at some point.

Burrow suffered the calf strain during Thursday’s practice while scrambling.

Burrow is in line for a major extension at some point in the near future.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow is set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option this past March for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Burrow appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 257 yards rushing and five touchdowns.