Joe Burrow Underwent Successful Surgery For Turf Toe, No Timeline For Return

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced Friday that QB Joe Burrow underwent surgery for his turf toe injury this morning.

According to Taylor, the procedure went well, but Burrow is currently without a definitive timetable for his return.

The general expectation is that he will miss around three months following surgery, which puts his likely return at some point in mid-to-late December.

Cincinnati officially placed Burrow on injured reserve last week and plan to start Jake Browning.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in two games and completed 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.