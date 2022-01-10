Joe Judge’s Future As Giants’ HC Still Uncertain

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Joe Judge’s future as Giants’ head coach remains uncertain even after he met with ownership.

According to Garafolo, the Giants provided no definitive indication that Judge will return for the 2022 season.

Garafolo adds that one of management’s concerns is that Judge and whoever they hire as the team’s next GM share the same vision for the franchise moving forward.

Indications from earlier were that Judge was likely to retain his job, but Garafolo says this could be a multi-day process as Giants owners determine Judge’s fate for next season.

The Giants currently have GM interviews with Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson, 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters and 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon.

Judge, 39, began his coaching career at Mississippi State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He spent three years in that role before being hired by Birmingham-Southern as their linebackers coach for the 2008 season.

From there, Judge was hired as Alabama’s special teams assistant before taking the same position on the Patriots’ staff three years later. Judge worked his way up to special teams coordinator in 2015 and was in the position until the Giants hired him as head coach in 2020.

In two seasons, Judge has a record of 10-23 so far (30.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.