John Elway To Serve As Outside Consultant For Broncos

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that former Broncos GM John Elway will serve as an outside consultant to general manager George Paton.

Elway has reportedly been looking to become part of an ownership group that will purchase the Broncos franchise, but Klis says this won’t be determined until after the financial advisors settle on a controlling owner.

Last year, Elway opted to take a step back, which led to Denver hiring Paton.

Elway, 61, spent his entire career with the Broncos as their quarterback and won two Super Bowl Championships before retiring on top. He later returned to the team in 2011 as their director of player personnel and was promoted to executive VP of football operations/GM just a year later.

In his nine years as the Broncos’ GM, Elway has led the Broncos to a record of 90-70 (56.25 percent), which includes five playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a title in 2015.