Jordan Love Ruled Out With Concussion

Packers QB Jordan Love was forced from Saturday’s game against the Bears after taking a helmet-to-helmet.

Love was down on the field for some time before jogging off the field and being replaced by Malik Willis.

Love, 26, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors his last two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract last August.