Jordan Love Won’t Practice Until Extension Is Done, Packers GM Says They’re Close

Speaking to reporters at the start of training camp, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said QB Jordan Love is not going to practice until the two sides finalize a contract extension, per Jonathan Jones.

Gutekunst added they believe they’re close to a new deal.

“I think so. Again, we’re working hard to get that done. That’s something that’s very important to us,” he said via Wes Hodkiewicz. “… We both want the same thing. We want Jordan here for a long time.”

Love’s agents informed Gutekunst of the plan on Saturday and the GM said he understands their approach. He adds Love is still doing meetings, just not on-field work, per Rob Demovsky.

Reports had said the Packers wanted to get an extension for Love done before training camp, but Gutekunst said in June these are complicated deals that just take time to put together.

Love’s absence from practice might help speed things up a bit, however.

Love dramatically outplayed his contract last year in his first season as the Packers’ starter and is now set up to receive a lucrative reward.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Love was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Love appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Love and the Packers as the news is available.