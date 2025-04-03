Packers Officially Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The Green Bay Packers have officially announced the coaching staff for the 2025 season under HC Matt LaFleur.

The following is a list of changes announced on Thursday:

Former Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington as DL coach/run game coordinator

as DL coach/run game coordinator Former Raiders OC Luke Getsy as senior assistant

as senior assistant Former Bills assistant ST coach Cory Harkey as ST quality control coach

as ST quality control coach Former UCF offensive analyst Jeremiah Kolone as offensive assistant

as offensive assistant Former West Virginia ST coordinator/inside LB coach Jeff Koonz as defensive assistant

as defensive assistant Former Patriots defensive assistant Jamael Lett as defensive quality coach

as defensive quality coach Former defensive assistant Sean Duggan to LB coach

to LB coach Former offensive assistant Sean Mannion to QB coach

to QB coach Connor Lewis to pass game specialist/game management

Covington, 34, began his coaching career at UAB as a defensive grad assistant back in 2012. From there, he held positions at Ole Miss, UT Martin, and Eastern Illinois.

Covington took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2017 as an assistant. He was later promoted to outside linebackers coach before being named defensive line coach in 2020. Covington was promoted to New England’s defensive coordinator before the 2024 season when Jerod Mayo was hired as head coach.

In 2024, the Patriots defense ranked No. 22 in points allowed, No. 22 in total yards allowed, No. 10 in passing yards allowed and No. 23 in rushing yards allowed.