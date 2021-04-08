Julian Edelman Unlikely To Play Full 2021 Season Due To Knee Issues

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Patriots WR Julian Edelman is going to try to play in 2021 but a source familiar with his knee issues says it’s unlikely he can make it through the entire season.

Edelman has dealt with knee problems the past two seasons and while surgery has provided some temporary relief, Guregian says she’s told nothing can fix the underlying issue.

Guregian notes the Patriots have to decide if the possibility of a partial season from Edelman is worth keeping a roster spot for him and turning down $3.5 million in cap savings.

Edelman was limited to six games in 2020. He was designated to return from injured reserve but never made it back to the field.

Edelman, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2009. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a two-year extension worth up to $18 million in 2019.

Edelman stands to make a base salary of $2.8 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Edelman appeared in six games for the Patriots and caught 21 passes for 315 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 22 yards.