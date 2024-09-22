Justin Herbert Active For Week 3

According to Ian Rapoport, Chargers QB Justin Herbert is active for Week 3 against the Steelers and will start.

His status was in doubt due to a high ankle sprain from last week but Rapoport says the pre-game workout for Herbert went well.

All three Chargers QBs, including Herbert, Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke, will be active today, so the Chargers have options if Herbert’s ankle starts bothering him.

Herbert, 26, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2023, Herbert appeared in 13 games for the Chargers, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.