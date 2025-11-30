Justin Herbert Undergoing Surgery For Broken Bone In Left Hand

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Raiders that QB Justin Herbert broke a bone in his hand and will undergo a procedure on Monday, per Daniel Popper.

Harbaugh said he doesn’t know if Herbert will miss any time following the surgery.

The Chargers will play the Eagles in Week 14.

Trey Lance took over for Herbert briefly during Sunday’s game.

Herbert, 27, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

Entering today’s game, Herbert had appeared in 11 games for the Chargers and threw for 2,691 yards while completing 66.5 percent of his passes to go along with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.