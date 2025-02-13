Keenan Allen Open To Returning To Bears

Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports Bears WR Keenan Allen is “open to the prospect of a return” to Chicago as he enters free agency this offseason.
Allen said he wants to play in Los Angeles or Chicago, per Bair. If he costs around $11 million in AAV for one or two years, Bair would bring Allen back.
Allen, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.
In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season.
In 2024, Allen appeared in 15 games for the Bears and caught 70 passes on 121 targets for 744 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!