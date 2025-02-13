Keenan Allen Open To Returning To Bears

Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports Bears WR Keenan Allen is “open to the prospect of a return” to Chicago as he enters free agency this offseason.

Allen said he wants to play in Los Angeles or Chicago, per Bair. If he costs around $11 million in AAV for one or two years, Bair would bring Allen back.

Allen, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In March 2024, Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $18,100,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Allen appeared in 15 games for the Bears and caught 70 passes on 121 targets for 744 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.