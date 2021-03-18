Kenny Golladay’s Visit With Giants Expected To Continue Into Friday

Josina Anderson is reporting that free agent WR Kenny Golladay‘s visit with the Giants is expected to continue into Friday with him meeting with HC Joe Judge and GM Dave Gettleman and taking a physical.

The Bears hosted Golladay for a visit on Wednesday and he reportedly has an offer from the Bengals.

However, it appears as though the Giants are the favorites to sign the former Lions receiver, assuming everything checks out during his visit from here.

It’s possible Golladay takes a one-year deal and tries again for a major deal in 2022.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

Golladay is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

