Kenny Golladay’s Visit With Giants Scheduled For Today

According to Josina Anderson, former Lions WR Kenny Golladay‘s free-agent visit with the Giants has been scheduled and is taking place today.

Golladay will arrive this afternoon and the team will host him tonight, per Anderson.

There’s mutual interest between the two sides in a deal. Golladay is the top receiver left in free agency and could be a huge weapon for New York.

According to Dianna Russini, Golladay received also an offer from the Bengals. However, no decision has been made at this time. Albert Breer says the Bengals have made Golladay a “one-year, prove-it type of deal.”

The issue right now is a matter of which team gets to both his number and years first.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

