Kenny Pickett To Miss Multiple Games Following Ankle Surgery

On Monday, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin announced that QB Kenny Pickett underwent surgery on his ankle this morning and is out for Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

Pickett will miss multiple games as he recovers from ankle surgery.

The Steelers will move forward with Mitch Trubisky as their starter for the time being.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Pickett has appeared in and started 12 games for the Steelers and completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown.