Kirk Cousins Focusing On Getting Healthy, Doesn’t Know Where He’ll Play In 2025

After signing a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta before the 2024 season, QB Kirk Cousins was benched midseason in favor of first-round pick Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins was coming off a torn Achilles last season and he implied he wasn’t quite himself throughout the year. Heading into an interesting offseason where his future is uncertain, Cousins’ top priority will be getting back to feeling completely healthy.

“I definitely feel like I have a lot of good football left in me,” Cousins said, via Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. “Time will tell. It’s still kind of uncertain. We’ll get to March and know a lot more. But I think the focus for me really is getting healthy. That’s really my focus is I gotta get healthy.

“I’m no good to the Falcons, I’m no good to a team if I’m not feeling really good. That’s really where my focus has been through January and February now that the season has wound down, really taking all the time I can to get my body feeling really good.”

Cousins revealed his Achilles recovered well, but the ankle around his torn Achilles needs some more work after carrying a heavy burden all year.

“I think the Achilles healed well. I think there was a little bit of just trying to get my right ankle back around the Achilles, but the Achilles itself healed really well.”

Despite entering his age-37 season in 2025, Cousins believes he has plenty of good football left in the league after an offseason that will be dedicated to getting his body in the right place.

“Now that the season’s over, you have the time and the energy to say, OK, let’s get the right ankle back, let’s get the shoulder back, let’s get the elbow back, and if we can do that, [I] feel like I got a new life ahead of me in pro football.”

Cousins, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

