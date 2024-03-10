Kirk Cousins To Test Open Market, Expected To Have Interest From Falcons & Possibly Broncos

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Kirk Cousins and his agent remain in talks with the Vikings about a potential extension.

However, Pelissero says Cousins is expected to hit the open market this week and speak with interested teams.

Pelissero specifically mentions the Falcons and “quite possibly” the Broncos.

Even so, Pelissero stresses that the Vikings are still in the mix to keep Cousins, but it could take an offer that includes around $40 million per year and guarantees will weigh heavily in his decision.

Jordan Schultz reported earlier in the day that the Falcons are viewed as a major contender to sign Cousins when the tampering period opens up on Monday.

At this stage, it seems like the Vikings and Falcons are clearly the top two contenders for Cousins, with a resolution potentially coming soon.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s in the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

