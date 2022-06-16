Kliff Kingsbury: We View Marquise Brown As Long-Term Answer At WR

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury reiterated the plan is to sign WR Marquise Brown to a long-term deal following the trade that brought him to Arizona from Baltimore.

“Yeah, we’d love to get it done,” Kingsbury said via USA Today’s Tyler Dragon. “Hollywood is a guy that we see as a long-term answer.”

The Cardinals gave up a first-round pick during the draft to acquire Brown, which gives him quite a bit of leverage in talks once they pick up.

He’s also close with QB Kyler Murray from their time at Oklahoma together and will serve as the team’s No. 1 receiver while DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games.

The wide receiver market has exploded this offseason and Brown should be able to ask for $20 million a year, at a minimum, from the Cardinals.

Brown, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and caught 91 passes on 146 targets for 1,008 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.