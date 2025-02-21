Kyle Trask ‘Name To Watch’ For Jaguars?

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco mentions Buccaneers backup QB Kyle Trask as someone to keep an eye on for the backup job in Jacksonville behind QB Trevor Lawrence.

DiRocco added that Trask has familiarity in HC Liam Coen‘s offense during their time together in Tampa Bay and could be a valuable and cheap addition behind Lawrence.

“A name to watch here as a potential backup addition is Kyle Trask, who backed up Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay and is familiar with Coen’s offense,” DiRocco writes. “Don’t rule out using a later-round pick on a QB, either.”

Trask, 26, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both Second Team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round.

He signed a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 million and a $1,385,700 signing bonus.

During his college career, Trask has a 67.9 completion percentage, throwing for 7586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three-season and 27 games.

Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.