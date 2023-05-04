Lamar Jackson Officially Signs Five-Year, $260M Deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced QB Lamar Jackson has officially signed his five-year, $260 million deal.

This is a big moment for both Jackson and the team, as the two sides spent more than two years stalemated before ultimately coming to an agreement just before the draft last week.

The deal makes Jackson the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback at $52 million a year.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.