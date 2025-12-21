Lamar Jackson Ruled Out With Back Injury

The Baltimore Ravens announced that QB Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out for remainder of Sunday night’s game against the Patriots due to a back injury.

Jackson suffered the injury during the second quarter and has since been replaced by Tyler Huntley.

Baltimore is on a bit of a short week with their next game scheduled for Saturday night in Green Bay.

Jackson’s status will clear be a major topic throughout Week 17 and leading up to the game.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

Entering tonight’s game, Jackson had appeared in 11 games for the Ravens and thrown for 2,210 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 63.5 percent of his passes. He has also rushed for 333 and two touchdowns.