Lamar Jackson Says He’ll Play Week 18 Against Steelers

Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said he will play in Week 18 against the Steelers.

Jackson exited the team’s Week 16 loss with a back injury and missed their Week 17 win over the Packers with a back injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday in a full capacity and logged another full practice on Thursday.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and thrown for 2,311 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes. He has also rushed for 340 and two touchdowns.