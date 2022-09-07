Larry Fitzgerald Joins ESPN’s Monday Night Football Broadcast

Former Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald announced he will join the Monday Night Countdown broadcast team for ESPN this season.

Monday Night Football is a huge reason so many people fall in love with the game…it’s surreal to be a part of that tradition. See you in Week 1, @ESPN @ESPNNFL. Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/9OHKbsixPE — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) September 7, 2022

Fitzgerald has not officially announced his retirement, but in the past, he has said he didn’t want to make a formal announcement when he was done playing.

This seems like as good an indication as any, along with the fact he hasn’t played since 2020, that he’s done with an illustrious career, which will likely see him enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Fitzgerald, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2004. He agreed to renegotiate his seven-year $113 million contract and signed a two-year, $22 million deal with Arizona that was fully guaranteed and included a no-trade clause back in 2015.

Since then, Fitzgerald agreed to a few one-year extensions and became an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Fitzgerald appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 43 passes for 336 yards receiving and no touchdowns.