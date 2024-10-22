Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck Suffered Torn ACL

Mike Garafolo reports that Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck suffered a torn ACL on Monday against the Chargers.

His season is unfortunately over now and you can expect the team to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Gardeck, 30, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. Arizona re-signed Gardeck as a restricted free agent to the second-round tender, which was worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

He re-signed with Arizona again on a three-year, $12 million deal back in March of 2022 and is in the final year of that deal.

In 2024, Gardeck appeared in six games for the Cardinals and recorded 22 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.

We will have more news on Gardeck as it becomes available.