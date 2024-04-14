Latest On 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has been the subject of a lot of trade speculation this offseason as he and San Francisco try to hammer out a long-term deal going into the final year of his rookie contract.

Aiyuk hasn’t done anything to turn down the temperature on the situation, including unfollowing the 49ers on social media recently.

However, per Mike Garafolo, his agent says despite reports to the contrary, Aiyuk has not formally requested a trade.

You need better sources. https://t.co/iB7Y6CDcGt — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) April 14, 2024

49ers GM John Lynch said at the end of March that the 49ers have had no discussions about trading Aiyuk.

“I promise you nothing’s going on there,” Lynch said, per Nick Wagoner.

Aiyuk is in line for a big-money extension at some point in the near future. San Francisco does have their franchise tag available next year if they need it.

With the draft coming up in less than two weeks, expect the speculation to continue regarding Aiyuk. If the 49ers don’t expect to be able to re-sign him, it makes the most sense to trade him for picks this year.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk would be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yarsd receiving and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the 49ers and Aiyuk as the news is available.