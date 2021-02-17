Latest On Bears, Colts & Carson Wentz

Zak Keefer reports that while things have publicly quieted down regarding trade talks for Eagles QB Carson Wentz, the Colts have continued discussions with Philadelphia.

However, Keefer says the Colts haven’t really changed its offer from where talks started more than a week ago and are holding firm on what they would give up in a trade.

The Bears have been the other team significantly connected to trade talks for Wentz, but it appears he would prefer going to Indianapolis over Chicago for a variety of reasons. Les Bowen spoke with a source from another NFL team who says the Bears won’t trade for a quarterback who doesn’t want to be there.

Keefer points out that if that’s true, the Eagles will have little choice but to take whatever the Colts are offering, which appears to be miles away from their initial asking price of two first-round picks.

Philadelphia is reportedly in no rush to move Wentz, but he is owed a $10 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year which will likely serve as a pseudo-deadline for a deal.

Jeremy Fowler, citing teams “closely evaluating” the quarterback market, reported earlier the Eagles ultimately want a first-round pick in exchange for Wentz.

Although Fowler’s sources indicated that a deal could come “sooner than later,” the belief is that only a select number of teams are interested, due to the fact that Wentz is owed $47 million over the next two years.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles then signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wentz as the news is available.