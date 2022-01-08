Latest On Broncos & Vic Fangio

According to Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and James Palmer of NFL Media, Broncos HC Vic Fangio met with GM George Paton in recent days to discuss his plans for 2022.

However, sources tell the reporters that Fangio’s future in Denver “remains up in the air.”

In fact, multiple league sources around the NFL believe the Broncos will move on from Fangio in the end. However, no final decision has been made or communicated to Fangio at this time.

The report says that Fangio would likely need to make staff changes should he retain the job for a fourth season.

It’s worth mentioning that Fangio and Paton are said to have a strong relationship. Although, the team is coming off of a disappointing year and Paton did not hire Fangio.

Yesterday, Albert Breer mentioned that the Broncos’ situation at head coach “remains murky” at this time. Breer writes that Paton hasn’t been looking for an excuse to fire Fangio and bring in his own guy. However, the results from this season are not what they were hoping for.

Breer’s guess is that the Broncos will move on from Fangio.

Two names to watch for the Broncos’ job should it be available, according to Breer, are Cowboys HC Dan Quinn and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

Fangio, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-29 (39.6 percent) with no playoff appearances.