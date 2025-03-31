Latest On Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns GM Andrew Berry gave an update on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was hospitalized and eventually placed on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury back in October.

“He is progressing, which is a positive,” Berry told Zac Jackson of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “I’ll be honest: It is still a little bit nebulous in terms of what the timeframe looks like. So we really are trying to deal with it week to week and month to month.”

Owusu-Koramoah had movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury in the team’s win over the Ravens but his status for next season clearly remains in question for Cleveland at this point in time.

Owusu-Koramoah, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Browns out of Notre Dame back in 2021.

He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,476,215 million which included a $2,069,975 signing bonus when he signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million. The contract includes $25 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Owusu-Koramoah has appeared in eight games for the Browns and recorded 54 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

We will have more news on Owusu-Koramoah as it becomes available.