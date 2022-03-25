Latest On Browns & QB Baker Mayfield

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that while there has been talk that teams such as the Seahawks and Panthers are not interested in trading for Browns QB Baker Mayfield, it’s really that they’re not interested in Mayfield at his current salary.

According to Rapoport, it’s unlikely that the Browns will find a trade partner to assume the $18 million owed Mayfield. However, should Cleveland eat some of his salary or get his agent to work out some sort of agreement with a new team regarding the money he’s owed, Rapoport believes Mayfield could still be traded.

Some have wondered if the Browns could end up releasing Mayfield outright, but Rapoport says this isn’t the sense he’s getting as the Browns could keep him as insurance for Deshaun Watson, who could still be suspended by the NFL at some point.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Mayfield as the news is available.