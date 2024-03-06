Latest On Contract Talks Between Bucs & Baker Mayfield

According to Scott Reynolds of Pewterreport.com, the Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield are “not close” to agreement on a contract extension.

Citing multiple sources, Reynolds reports that there has been “some progress” made in talks between the two parties since the Scouting Combine, but they began “very far apart” earlier this offseason.

Reynolds mentions that the Bucs and Mayfield were believed to be nearly $20 million apart at one point. Reynolds says that Mayfield’s reps are rumored to have opened negotiations asking for $44 million per year, which was based on Mayfield being better than Daniel Jones, who got $40 million per year from the Giants last year.

However, Reynolds says Tampa Bay is rumored to have either countered or started contract talks at $25 million per year, which is based on the Geno Smith deal with the Seahawks.

Reynolds believes the two sides could ultimately settle on a deal worth at least $30 million per year.

Mayfield could opt to test the open market if a gap remains by next week, as prior reports have mentioned the Falcons, Vikings and possibly the Patriots as potential options for him this offseason.

Mayfield, 28, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Last offseason he signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million.

In 2023, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with 163 yards rushing and a touchdown.

