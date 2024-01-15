Latest On Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s Job Security

According to Ian Rapoport, it’s fair to say firing Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is a consideration for owner Jerry Jones following Dallas’ massive upset loss to the Packers on Sunday.

McCarthy has led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in the regular season for three straight seasons and Dallas was the No. 2 seed in the NFC this year.

But there were still rumors leading up to the game that it mattered more what McCarthy did this postseason than anything before, as Dallas has fallen short in the playoffs each of the past two years. Another embarrassment was expected to raise serious questions about McCarthy’s future, and that’s exactly what happened.

Rapoport points out the availability of former Patriots HC Bill Belichick is also a factor in the decision, as he has a “close” relationship with the Jones family. Rapoport says a decision should happen sooner rather than later.

There have also been rumors over the past few years that the Cowboys would love to keep DC Dan Quinn in Dallas and would promote him to head coach to prevent him from taking another job.

McCarthy is currently under contract through the 2024 season. Most of the time teams will try to avoid having a coach entering a “lame duck” year without an extension, but the Cowboys have operated differently in the past.

McCarthy, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following their disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 42-25 in four years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on McCarthy as the news is available.