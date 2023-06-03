Latest On Dolphins Being Potential Landing Spot For Dalvin Cook

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that while Dalvin Cook ending up with the Dolphins is not a done deal, “it’s certainly a real possibility” should the Vikings opt to release him.

Jackson expects there to be mutual interest between the Dolphins and Cook. Although, he says there isn’t some sort of “secret agreement” between the parties.

The overall expectation has been that the Vikings will eventually release Cook. In that case, Jackson expects the Dolphins to be among the suitors, but they likely won’t be looking to pay him close to the $10.4 million he was set to make this season.

Cook is from South Florida and Armando Salguero recently reported that he has indicated the Dolphins or the Bills would be on top of his list for a new team in 2023.

The Vikings can release Cook with $9 million in cap savings and $5.1 million in dead money, per Over The Cap, with another $3.1 million in dead money deferred to 2024.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they’re still working through the situation.

“They’re still you know working through some things, and I’m sure we’ll come to a great resolution. And if that means Dalvin Cook is still playing running back for the Vikings, that’s something that will be a really good thing for me as the head coach and play caller.”

Minnesota also re-signed RB Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook is due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.