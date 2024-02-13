Latest On Eagles DE Haason Reddick

Eagles DE Haason Reddick was granted permission by the team to seek a trade, per reports this weekend. Reddick weighed in on Tuesday and clarified he did not ask to be traded.

“I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded,” Reddick said via Jordan Schultz.

“This is home for me. I was born and raised here. Two of the most fun years playing football in my life came here. I’ve cherished being an Eagle.”

He also chimed in on Twitter to add, “Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!”

Reddick has been highly productive as a pass rusher with double-digit sacks each of the past two seasons. He’s entering the final year of his contract and looking for a raise to reflect his success over the past two seasons.

Schultz says Philadelphia granted Reddick’s camp the freedom to explore their options.

Reddick is owed $16 million in 2024, none of which is guaranteed.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on the Eagles and Reddick as the news is available.