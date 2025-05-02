Latest On Extension Talks Between 49ers & Brock Purdy

Dianna Russini of The Athletic mentioned on the “Scoop City” podcast that her sense regarding extension talks between the 49ers and QB Brock Purdy is that the two sides are “closer than we think.”

Russini points to the fact that Purdy has shown up for OTAs as a sign that the situation is moving in a positive direction.

Russini considers $50 million per year as the “floor” for Purdy’s next contract but she could see things settling in the $52-$53 million per year range.

The 49ers have been clear about their desire to retain Purdy all offseason and get a deal done before the new year begins.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

