49ers & Brock Purdy Intend To Get Extension Done Before 2025 Season

According to Jordan Schultz, the 49ers and QB Brock Purdy are actively negotiating a contract extension with the intent to get something finalized before the start of the 2025 season.

Schultz’s sources don’t believe a deal is imminent and another source indicates “there’s not a rush” to get things done ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

As for the terms of Purdy’s possible extension, Schultz cites multiple sources who insist the quarterback could land “anywhere from $50-$55 million, or potentially more.”

One anonymous general manager thinks HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are eager to finalize Purdy’s extension after their tumultuous 2024 season and trading WR Deebo Samuel to the Commanders.

“I really just think Kyle (Shanahan) and John (Lynch) want to get this done,” the GM said. “The final number will be tricky, but the cap is rising, and the quarterback market is only going up. After the year they’ve had with the losing, injuries, Aiyuk, and trading Deebo (Samuel), I’m not sure they have the stomach to have another contentious negotiation in the media.”

As for the possibility of Purdy giving a hometown discount, the GM could see the quarterback taking “a little less.”

“Perhaps a little,” the GM said. “But Purdy’s getting paid, that’s a fact. The benefit the 49ers have is that he’s been playing on a very team-friendly deal, so maybe he takes a little less to lock in long-term security.”

Last week, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo stated a Purdy extension will happen at some point this offseason. He also brings up how recent quarterback deals have amounted to around 21 to 25 percent of the total cap, which would put Purdy in the $55-$60 million per year range on the low end.

Although Garafolo doesn’t see Purdy pushing for as much money as he can possibly get, he feels Purdy will want his new deal to be similar to other recent QB extensions. Garafolo brings up Cowboys QB Dak Prescott‘s $60 million per year number as one that San Francisco will probably have to contend with for Purdy.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Purdy as it becomes available.