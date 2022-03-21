Latest On Falcons QB Matt Ryan

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have fielded trade calls this weekend regarding QB Matt Ryan.

He adds today is a deadline of sorts for a deal, as Ryan is due a $7.5 million roster bonus that was originally scheduled to be due last week but was pushed back as Atlanta pursued a potential trade for Deshaun Watson.

The Falcons didn’t land Watson but like other teams who were in the mix, they are still having to deal with the fallout of their pursuit on the incumbent QB on the roster.

Rapoport says Ryan will either be back with the Falcons, perhaps with a contractual sweetener for the team to make amends, or he will be traded.

Zak Keefer says the Colts are interested in Ryan. The Seahawks are also one of the teams that has reportedly reached out to inquire about Ryan.

Ryan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan’s contract has been restructured multiple times in recent years for cap space, which is why his cap figures have annually been so high.

In 2021, Ryan appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions to go along with 82 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

We’ll have more on Ryan as the news is available.