Latest On Free Agent CB Stephone Gilmore

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explained Sunday on SportsCenter. that free agent CB Stephon Gilmore is drawing interest from teams such as the Chiefs, Eagles and possibly the Bills.

“Guys over 30 at this position typically struggle to get the big money, but this is the best player left and there is interest,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “Kansas City Chiefs have done their homework on him; there’s interest there. Philadelphia Eagles need a starting corner; there’s belief to be interest on him around the league with the Eagles. There’s some other wild-card teams. Buffalo Bills, they’ve been looking at some starting cornerback help. He played there as a rookie; maybe there’s a reunion in the works potentially. But nothing really cooking right now. He’s also like [Tyrann Mathieu]—willing to take his time if he has to.”

Other teams previously linked to Gilmore include the Jets, 49ers, and Raiders, but there has been more buzz about the Chiefs being a potential landing spot as of late.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

In 2021, Gilmore appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 16 total tackles, two interceptions, and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.