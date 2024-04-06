Latest On Free Agent WR Tyler Boyd

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, “several teams” have remained interested in signing free agent WR Tyler Boyd.

However, Fowler mentions that this is likely a situation where Boyd will wait until after the draft to sign with a team that still has a receiver need.

There has been buzz about the Steelers being a landing spot for Boyd. Fowler reports that Pittsburgh hasn’t made Boyd a “hard offer” yet but they do have a need at receiver, so this could be something to watch after the draft.

Mark Kaboly of the Athletic previously mentioned that at least five other teams besides the Steelers have shown preliminary interest in signing Boyd including the 49ers, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins and Lions. Regarding Pittsburgh, Kaboly thinks the ship has probably sailed between the Steelers and Boyd, given the contract the veteran wideout is seeking.

Boyd, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.237 million contract and made a base salary of $980,769 for the 2019 season.

The Bengals re-signed Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension back in 2019. He played out the deal and is testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in 2024.

In 2023, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught 67 passes for 667 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

