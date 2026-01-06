Latest On Future For Packers HC Matt LaFleur & GM Brian Gutekunst

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he believes the team will prioritize extensions for HC Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst this offseason.

Both will be going into potential lame duck years in 2026, and new team president Ed Policy said this summer when he took the job that he wants to avoid that situation.

The lack of an extension already for the two men from Policy led to a lot of speculation that either LaFleur or Gutekunst or both could be on the hot seat with a bad 2025 season. Green Bay started the year strong but fizzled to end with four straight losses after losing OLB Micah Parsons to a torn ACL. The Packers made the playoffs but were once again the No. 7 seed.

Still, Policy was supportive of his brain trust in a recent letter. Schefter added that if there’s a roadblock still to overcome, it’s the rising coaching salaries around the league and what LaFleur can command on his next deal.

“I think the bigger deal is, can they figure out a contract of fair value to keep him there?” Schefter said. “I think that’s what this is about, them trying to negotiate a contract, seeing what they could come up with. If they get a deal done, it’s a non-talking point and his future is secure there. If they can’t figure out a contract that works for both sides, well then, you have to ask yourself, are they willing to let him go into the last year of his deal, which he would be, or what do you do about that?”

One wrinkle to the situation is that Green Bay has historically been among the cheaper teams when it comes to paying coaches, including for LaFleur’s staff.

LaFleur, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans as their offensive quality control coach back in 2008. He later took over as the Commanders’ QBs coach in 2010 and spent four years with Washington.

After one year at Notre Dame, LaFleur returned to the NFL when the Falcons hired him as their QBs coach in 2015. He spent two years in Atlanta and one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Titans.

The Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach back in 2019 and the Michigan native has been with the team ever since.

In seven seasons with the Packers, LaFleur has posted a total record of 76-40-1 (0.654 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances. He has also posted a playoff record of 3-5 during this time.

Gutekunst, 52, got his start in scouting with the Chiefs in 1998 before joining the Packers in the same role in 1999. He rose through the ranks before eventually being named GM to succeed Ted Thompson in 2018.

In seven years under Gutekunst, the Packers are 82-49-2 (.624 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances and a 3-5 record.

We’ll have more on the Packers as the news is available.