Latest On Jaguars & Urban Meyer

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are still waiting on former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer to make a decision on if he’ll take their head coaching job.

The two sides sat down to talk on Friday. Jacksonville interviewed Titans OC Arthur Smith this weekend but they’ve had no other interviews since then. Their search appears to be at a standstill as they wait to hear from Meyer.

Rapoport adds Meyer is still weighing a jump to the NFL versus other considerations, like the flexibility to visit his grandchildren in Ohio and past health issues. He notes the Chargers could still be an option but that appears less likely.

Mike Florio relays that the chatter in league circles is that Meyer is close to taking the job, and if he does, he would likely retain interim GM Trent Baalke.

Meyer, 56, got his start in coaching in 1986 as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He worked as an assistant coach at Illinois State, Colorado State and Notre Dame before getting his first head coaching position at Bowling Green in 2001.

Meyer moved on to become the head coach at Utah in 2003. In 2005, he was hired as the head coach at Florida before retiring due to health reasons in 2010. Meyer came out of retirement to take the lead job at Ohio State in 2012 and was in that position until 2018 before retiring again citing health reasons.

It’s worth mentioning while Meyer has been hospitalized for chest pains and migraines, both of his health-related retirements have followed off-the-field controversies, including how he handled a domestic violence accusation for one of his assistant coaches at Ohio State.

As a head coach, Meyer has a career college coaching record of 187-32 and has won three national titles at two different schools.

We’ll have more on Meyer as the news is available.