Latest On Jets & Dalvin Cook

Adam Caplan of PFN reports that “there has been talk in personnel circles over the last few weeks that the Jets have an interest in former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.”

League sources tell Caplan that the Jets “clearly [have] some level of interest” in Cook. However, a deal between the two parties is not considered imminent at this point in time.

Caplan spoke with a personnel source from another team who wondered whether the Jets can be “100% sure” that RB Breece Hall, who is working his way back from a torn ACL, is on track to be ready for Week 1’s game against the Bills.

A separate source mentioned to Caplan that third-year RB Michael Carter has put together a good offseason and is currently the favorite to handle the team’s backup running back duties.

Earlier in the week, ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, via DolphinsTalk.com, confirmed the Dolphins have an offer on the table for Cook, but it’s not good enough for Cook to accept right now.

Darlington adds Cook isn’t in any rush to make a decision until closer to the start of training camp in a couple of weeks, and is willing to be patient in the hopes his market develops further.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise considering Cook remains unsigned despite a report from two weeks ago that multiple teams, including the Dolphins, had offers on the table.

Cook has previously expressed a willingness to be patient and wait for the right “value.” Other reports have said he wants to make as close to the $10.4 million he was scheduled to make in 2023 as possible.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.