Latest On Kenny Golladay

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kenny Golladay‘s visit with the Giants concluded on Friday without a deal.

According to Rapoport, the Giants are still interested in a deal with Golladay and the plan is for them to remain in contact.

Mike Garafolo adds that Golladay will remain in the area overnight.

The Bears are still in the mix to sign Golladay, according to Albert Breer, which complicates the situation to some degree. Chicago hosted Golladay for a visit a few days ago and would like to pair him with Allen Robinson.

The Bengals reportedly have an offer out to Golladay and the Ravens have inquired about him.

Mike Florio reports that Golladay is looking for a contract with a value in the range of $18.5 million per year.

It’s possible Golladay takes a one-year deal and tries again for a major deal in 2022.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

Golladay is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.