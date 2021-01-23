Latest On Lions & Matthew Stafford

Kyle Meinke reports that Matthew Stafford first floated the trade idea, but it was tabled during the team’s search for a new head coach and general manager.

However, both Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell were told that Stafford could end up being traded during their interviews and were not persuaded against accepting the jobs.

Meinke says that Stafford floated the idea thinking it would be in both his and the team’s best interest to work on a trade this offseason and it has nothing to do with the new hires or those searches.

In the end, Detroit decided to pursue a trade for their long-time quarterback.

According to Meinke, the Lions have agreed to trade Stafford as long as they get “fair market value” for his. Although, if they don’t find what they’re looking for in terms of compensation, Stafford could still return to Detroit.

Even so, Meinke adds that right now, all sides are pushing toward a trade.

Tom Peilssero first reported that the two parties mutually agreed to part ways and added that there will likely be a “strong trade market” for Stafford, who has two years and $43 million left on his contract.

Some teams worth keeping an eye on for Stafford, according to Pelissero, include the Broncos, Colts, Panthers, Patriots, Saints and Washington.

Pelissero expects a trade to be completed for Stafford prior to the fifth day of the 2021 league year, which happens to be when Stafford is due a $10 million roster bonus.

By trading Stafford, the Lions would carry $19 million in dead money while netting $14 million in cap space and $20 million in cash.

The Lions should be able to secure a quality return, considering the number of teams in serious need of an impact quarterback like Stafford.

Stafford, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

In 2020, Stafford appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 112 yards.

We’ll have more regarding a potential Stafford trade as the news is available.

Stafford, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

In 2020, Stafford appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 112 yards.

We’ll have more regarding a potential Stafford trade as the news is available.