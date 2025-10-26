Latest On NFL’s Investigation Into Ravens For Lamar Jackson’s Injury Status

The NFL has confirmed that they will investigate the situation regarding Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice before being downgraded to out on Saturday.

“The league will look into this,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Saturday, via ESPN.com. “The league reviews any matter involving a change to a player’s status.”

The Ravens issued the following statement on Saturday regarding the move:

“Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire Friday practice. … Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn’t take any starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation.”

ESPN bet had the Ravens -6.5 to beat the Bears on Friday before that dropped to -1.5 following the news that Tyler Huntley would start for Jackson.

Jackson reportedly participated fully in Friday’s practice, but only ran the scout team. The Ravens should have listed Jackson as “limited” not “full.”

Considering the betting ramifications and the shocking scandal in the NBA, sources around the league believe the Ravens should have handled this much better.

“This is not the best week to have this happen to you,” a league source tells Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “It wouldn’t be good for any player, but quarterbacks are the most scrutinized.”

It’s possible the Ravens could face discipline from the league for this mistake, but we’ll have to see.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million, fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million, and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Ravens and thrown for 869 yards while completing 71.6 percent of his passes to go along with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown.